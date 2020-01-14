Charleston officials to meet with residents in 'Here to Serve' event

Charleston city officials will be out in communities later this month, listening to residents’ concerns, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office announced Tuesday.

It is all part of the city’s four-stop Here to Serve tour that starts Jan. 29. City Council members and representatives from city departments will take part.

According to a city news release, the event will provide "an opportunity for citizens to meet city representatives, ask questions about city services and troubleshoot challenges face-to-face."

“Accessible government is essential to providing transparency and accountability,” Goodwin said in the release. “This winter’s Here to Serve tour provides four new opportunities for folks to connect one-on-one with our City team. For us, it’s about listening and understanding the challenges of our communities so that we can work towards proactive solutions together.”

The tour is scheduled as follows: