Charleston ordinance to fine landlords for their tenants' actions

Charleston City Council passed a new ordinance on Monday to hold landlords accountable for the illegal actions of their tenants.

Under the new ordinance, which goes into place on Saturday, a property owner can be punished with a misdemeanor and $1,000 fine if they do not attempt to take action after their tenant commits a crime at the property.

"The example I like to give is if you own a house, it's a vacant house, and there is constantly a problem with criminals getting into it or criminals getting into it and doing illegal activity," city attorney Kevin Baker said. "This is a bill where we would be able to put that landowner on notice and say 'hey you've got this house and illegal activity is happening in it and you've got to address it.' "

If police learn of a crime occurring, they will send a letter to the owner who then has 30 days to take an action. That can include boarding up a vacant house or filing an eviction notice for a tenant.

"You could go and board up that vacant house and make sure no one gets in it yourself," Baker said. "You can take steps to get somebody living in it, is what I would preferably like to see. Let's stop illegal activity in these vacant houses by getting people living in them for reasonable rent."

Steven Romano is a real estate agent who lives on the West Side. He owns a number or rental units in his neighborhood and always conducts background checks on his tenants to make sure problems don't happen.

"I don't think it is bad to make connections and know who your tenants are," Romano said. "Keep in touch, because that property is the investment along with the rental income."

Romano said a majority of the issues in his neighborhood happen at vacant or rental properties, but he has seen an improvement when buildings are boarded up.

"If some of the property owners are willing to turn their properties over to new owners that are willing to invest in it, put some money into the house and get it back up to where it needs to be," Romano said. "I think this is a good first step towards turning some of those properties over to responsible property owners."