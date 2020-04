A Charleston officer and two other people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night.

Police say it happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street west and Patrick Street.

A release from CPD says the officer was responding to a reported shots fired call when the crash happened.

The officer and the two from the other car were taken to CAMC General as a precaution.

The City of Charleston Traffic Division is investigating the crash.