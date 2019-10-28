Charleston police searching for stabbing suspect

Charleston Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing Monday night.

It happened on the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue right before 7 o'clock.

According to Lt. Autumn Davis, police are searching for William McNeely in connection with the stabbing. McNeely is considered innocent until such time he is convicted in a court of law .

Lt. Davis says the two men involved were fighting over beer, which led to the stabbing.

One man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

