Charleston porch pirate caught on camera stealing couch cushions

Gina Namay loves to sit and read on the front porch of her home on Ruffner Avenue. Now that someone stole Namay's six large couch cushions, she is unable to sit on her porch.

"I just feel like I can't have anything," Namay said. "You know, outside I can't enjoy my porch without taking lots of extra steps."

Her husband installed surveillance cameras after smaller items were stolen off of their porch earlier this year. Namay checked the footage to see what happened.

"You can see somewhat of the person," she said. "It's a woman, and she has gold earrings and her jacket looks like it has a face print on it."

In the surveillance footage she could see the woman and another person walking up to the house and stopping before the woman climbed the stairs.

"She took whatever was sitting on the couch off one at a time, she picked it up and then threw it down to her partner, and she did that with each of the six cushions and then left," Namay said.

The video shows the pair walking away, but Namay says the cushions were too large to carry all six at once. Namay says the cushions costed a few hundred dollars to replace.

"The local police were very responsive, but said they couldn't really do much because they couldn't see the person's face," Namay said.

SInce the theft, Namay and her husband have installed motion lights and says she is also thinking about adding a gate to protect her home.

"Then I think, 'well how is the mailman gonna come up and deliver the mail?' so I really feel like I don't have a lot off recourse," Namay said.

