Protesters rally at Charleston Capitol Complex

More than one hundred protesters gathered at the West Virginia Capitol Complex Sunday, despite the original organizers cancelling the event Friday.

Protesters gathered near the statue of a confederate general, Stonewall Jackson that stands at the east end of the capitol building.

"It's wrong to put confederate generals on a pedestal, said one protester.

A counter protester, Ernest Blevins, came to the statue in support of it.

"My purpose was to come and say no we don't want the monument removed," said Blevins.

Protesters gathered around the statue when a man said he would pour flour on the Stonewall Jackson statue.

"I want to make a statement," he said.

Cameras were rolling when police told the man he was not allowed to deface property or he would be arrested.

"I'll pour it out right here," he said.

Blevins sat next to the statue holding a confederate flag sparking conversation with Pastor Marlon Collins.

"The young man with the confederate flag, he rolled it up and was willing to have a conversation," said Collins.

Mavery Davis shook Blevin's hand surrounded by protesters and discussed different opinions on the confederate general's statue.

"Why are we revering people that saw value in that does that not speak to our own values?" asked Davis.

"Confederate monuments are important. Jackson is tied to the state. He's important and he should remain where he is," said Blevins.

During the protest speakers like Pastor Marlon Davis spoke.

"They let us go the their schools, they let us eat in the same restaurants and for some reason we fell asleep just having a seat on the bus," said Marlon.

Others spoke about the history they feel is forgotten.

"Teach them their history so that they are not fighting the same fight," said one person at the protest.

Though heated at times, the protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made.