Charleston resident has no AC during heatwave

Chris Reynolds of Charleston says shade, fans and water are the three keys to keeping cool in his home on the West Side.

One man in Charleston says he's doing what he can to keep it cool after not having any air conditioning during this heatwave.

"I mean, it's hot but we keep it cool, to be honest."

Reynolds says he planned ahead for the heatwave by buying his 2-year-old daughter a pool.

"I just got it two weeks ago actually because I knew it was going to get hotter," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says he fills the pool with water and chunks of ice to keep it cool and makes sure to drink lots of water.

"We have two fans, one at each end of the room, and try to keep the doors open, too."

Reynolds says his family also sleeps downstairs since the heat rises.

"I brought the bed downstairs and I'm just like, we'll make it work until it gets cooler."

He says the main concern is his daughter -- as long as the kids are cool, everything is great.