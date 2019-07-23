Charleston residents address concerns about the West Side

Concerns about safety in their own neighborhoods prompted a meeting Monday night for residents of the West Side.

They say a lot has changed – and not for the better. Voices weren't the only things being raised at that meeting.

The community’s main concerns are the people who don't have respect for others’ property, including taking water from their spigots.

Judi Hazlewood, who has lived on the West Side for 17 years, says a lot has changed during that time.

“It wasn't like that when I first came here, but now it's a lot different,” Hazlewood said. “It's more you don't sit on your porch like you used to, and you don't walk around your street like you used to.”

She explained that her concerns include squatters and the homeless.

Residents pointed to other issues, including dilapidated houses, lawns not being maintained, and trash piling up. As a result, Hazlewood said property values are going down.

“It’s just been a real concern for our community,” she said. “It’s brought our property values down because of what's been happening, and that's disheartening for us because we work hard for our properties and try to keep them up.”

Residents say they deserve safe neighborhoods, asking for more police patrols in their community.

