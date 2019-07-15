Charleston road closed due to large water main break

A large water main break has caused a road in Charleston to be closed indefinitely.

Overbrook Road in Charleston is shut down from the Oakwood Road entrance to the Hickory Road entrance.

Part of the road has collapsed due to the damage.

According to Megan Hannah of American Water, crews arrived and quickly turned the water off. The broken main was a 12 inch water main on Ravinia Road in Charleston.

The break is believed to be from natural causes, which could be temperature or pressure related.

911 dispatchers say there is no access for emergency vehicles or local traffic in that area. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

45 customers are currently without water. Hannah says everyone should have water by midnight.

We have a crew at the scene.

