Charleston road crews prepare for snowy conditions

With the first blast of winter, the Charleston Public Works department is doing everything they can to make sure the roads remain safe.

Crews in Charleston will begin salting and plowing roads very early Tuesday morning.

According to city officials, crews began preparing for snow Monday by doing a dry run to make sure that there will be no issues with clearing roads and they will be back at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning to begin their first treatment of roads of the season before traffic begins to pick up.

One set of traffic that Kanawha County motorists will not have to worry about will be school buses. Kanawha County Schools already has Tuesday off due to parent-teacher conferences, so no school buses will be doing their regular routes.