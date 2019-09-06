Charleston road to be closed for retaining wall construction

Edgewood Drive in Charleston will be closed beginning Monday morning so a new retaining wall can be built.

According to a release from the City of Charleston, the area ranging from Edgewood Country Club to Garrison Avenue will be closed. The construction of the new retaining wall is expected to take to weeks, weather permitting.

The construction and road closure will begin on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Access to Edgewood Road will only be made available to emergency vehicles and the residents who live between Wood Road and Woodsview Heights Road.

Barricades will be placed at Wood Road and the intersection of Edgewood Drive and Garrison Avenue.