Charleston roads to be closed for Multifest over the weekend

Multifest celebrations will cause several road closures in Charleston on Friday through Sunday.

A release from the city of Charleston says Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Capitol Street and Clendenin Street starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday through late evening on Sunday, Aug. 4.

During the fireworks celebration on Aug. 3, MacCorkle Avenue will be closed between Porter Road and US 199 at 6 in the evening. Thayer Street, Ferry Street, the South Side Bridge, and Loudon Heights Road will also close at 6 p.m.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be prohibited on MacCorkle Avenue within the road closure for the safety of citizens and event staff.