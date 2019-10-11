Locally owned Charleston shoe store going out of business

Stride Rite in Charleston announced that it would be closing after 40 years Friday afternoon.

The local Stride Rite said in a Facebook post that the location is going out of business.

The store's announcement thanked customers for "40 great years serving the Kanawha Valley" and said that "everything must go."

Last week, the store discontinued its rewards program.

The locally owned children's shoe store is located in Dudley Farms Plaza on RHL Boulevard in Charleston.