Charleston small businesses seek community support

Local businesses across the country are suffering as people stay home during the Novel Coronavirus. They also took a hit after several area events have been cancelled.

Some local businesses in Charleston are going above and beyond to put customer's safety first. Even if it means losing thousands of dollars.

"It's Saturday we usually have a lot of people," said Morgan Morrison, co-owner of Rock City Cake Cake Company. " And it's a ghost town essentially."

Small businesses in Charleston are asking their communities for help. They say with the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic beginning to accelerate, they are working to make the right decision sand put food on the table themselves.

"You just have to realize that this is the backbone of the community and we would not do anything to put you in harms way which is why we are making these sacrifices," said Morrison.

Sacrifices Morrison said will cost her thousands of dollars after having to cancel events. A few customers like Sara Hampton found a way to socially distance themselves while supporting her favorite shops.

"We are trying to balance do what you are suppose to do to contain any spread and also just help out our neighbors," said Hampton.

A basketball tournament at the Civic Center and St. Patrick's Day festivities canceled leaves Morrison with another loss.

"Even just spending five dollars if everybody was to do that it can help keep these small businesses afloat and not have such a devastating impact," said Morrison.

Morrison said they are going above and beyond already strict sanitation regulations to keep Rock City Cake Company clean. Just down the road, Wheelhouse Restaurant employee Meredith Haynes says they are doing the same.

"I think every restaurant around here mainly small businesses are just sanitizing like crazy daily and hourly seat cleanings door handle cleaning pretty much anything.

Both Rock City Cake Company and Wheelhouse Restaurants said they are ramping up delivery services in order to meet customer needs.

Small businesses taking the right precautions and hoping the Charleston community will lend support.