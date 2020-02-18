Charleston to host The Basketball Tournament regional game

Charleston will play host to a major basketball tournament this summer with former college standouts and exposure on national television.

The Basketball Tournament announced Tuesday that one of its regional tournaments will take place from July 24-26 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

It is one of eight host cities for the regional tournaments.

TBT is a 64-team, $2 million winner-take-all televised event. The games take place in July and August.

According to the release, members of the Best Virginia, West Virginia University alumni team, will begin their quest in the West Virginia Regional at the Coliseum and Convention Center.

It includes members of West Virginia Final Four team including John Flowers, Kevin Jones and Da'Sean Butler. Nathan Adrian has also committed to play.

Former Marshall star Jon Elmore, who played in TBT last year, has committed to participate in the regional tournament, as well.

"The city of Charleston is excited to welcome The Basketball Tournament and several of our favorite basketball players to the Mountain State," said Mayor Amy Goodwin. "We look forward to hosting these teams, officials and fans July 24-26."

The eight regional winners will move onto championship week which will take place in August. The winner-take-all game will be held Aug. 11, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio.

