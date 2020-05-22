Charleston to host free drive-in movies and concerts this summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An old school concept is making a comeback in the time of coronavirus. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Friday the city will host pop-up drive-in movies and concerts this summer.
The Mayor says the city has partnered with WQBE and Electric 102.7 to host three outdoor drive-in movies and Moses Auto Group will sponsor an outdoor drive-in concert in June.
All events will take place in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street and are free.
Events are scheduled to take place in June, July and August.
Each movie night will begin with a 30 minute cartoon.
Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and will be based on a first come, first served basis.
Tickets for each event must be reserved as the lot has a limited capacity.
Each vehicle needs one reserved ticket – not one ticket per person.
Tickets for Jumanji: The Next Level and Fletcher’s Grove with Parachute Brigade can be reserved on Eventbrite beginning Friday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m.
Tickets for Aladdin and The Lion King will be released at a later date.
“The City has been working diligently to provide fun summer activities for folks that want to get out of the house safely. We have been in touch with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about how to offer socially distant programming opportunities,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are excited to work with WQBE, Electric 102.7, Moses Auto Group and many others, including local philanthropist and businesswoman with White Properties Karen Haddad, to provide folks with safe, entertaining, memorable experiences.”
“With so many summer entertainment events being cancelled or postponed, this is a chance to have a fun night out with the family done in a safe way,” said Jeff Jeffreys, WQBE.
“Moses Auto Group and the Moses Family love the idea of continuing our summer music tradition with the City of Charleston. Making new memories at the Drive-In Concert with the families and friends that continue to support our business is the epitome of our commitment to reinvest in our community,” said Jeremy Nelson, Moses Auto Group