Charleston to host free drive-in movies and concerts this summer

An old school concept is making a comeback in the time of coronavirus. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Friday the city will host pop-up drive-in movies and concerts this summer.

The Mayor says the city has partnered with WQBE and Electric 102.7 to host three outdoor drive-in movies and Moses Auto Group will sponsor an outdoor drive-in concert in June.

All events will take place in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street and are free.

Events are scheduled to take place in June, July and August.

Drive-In Movie: Jumanji: The Next Level, Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m.

Drive-In Concert: Fletcher’s Grove with Parachute Brigade, Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Drive-In Movie: Aladdin, Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m.