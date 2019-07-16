Charleston to sell remainder of trash, recycling bag supply

The city of Charleston is planning to sell the remainder of the trash and recycling bags that used to be given out for free.

City officials say they plan to sell the bags to people that need them the most but have not yet set a price. They are considering $7 or $8 per roll of 50 bags.

The bags were previously free for residents. The Goodwin administration stopped that program as way to save $400,000 annually.

John Kennedy Bailey, the chairman of city's recycling committee, says the bags will be available to buy at the same locations where they were previously distributed.

