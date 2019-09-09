Charleston woman charged with child neglect after two-year-old found alone

A Charleston woman was arrested Saturday after her two-year-old child was found in the middle of the road.

According to the criminal complaint, Melissa Carte, 39, of Charleston, was charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

Her two-year-old child was found in the middle of Sugar Creek Drive in Charleston wearing only gym shorts. The child was taken to their grandparents home.

Carte was found in her residence asleep and did not know where her child was. She told officers that she took pain medication during the night and was asleep until police arrived.