Charleston Fire Department Chief Sutler retires

After almost three decades on the job, Charleston's fire chief is calling it a career.

Charleston Fire Department Chief Robert Sutler has retired after 28 years. He's been chief since April 2018.

Sutler was born and raised in Charleston. He even graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1987.

He started with the Charleston Fire Department back in 1991 and moved up the ranks to be the assistant chief in 2013.

A get-together was held at the Charleston Fire Department Friday as friends, family, and colleagues stopped by to say 'thank you' for all his years in service.

The chief turned 50 and told WSAZ that he is excited to take the weight off of his shoulders and move on to the next step of his life.

He is ready to spend more time with his children, as well as take care of the family farm where they grow food.

"Well, I have a farm. I have seven children. You know, spending time with them, farming, we actually grow food. You know, I just, it will be nice just having one job," Chief Sutler said.

