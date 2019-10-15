Charter revoked at WVU fraternity due to alcohol-related violations

The national fraternity headquarters has revoked the charter of its West Virginia University chapter after violations of alcohol and risk management policies.

Members of Sigma Phi Epsilon will be evicted from its house at the end of the semester, as well.

The decision comes after an investigation into violations of alcohol and risk management policies. The chapter was placed under a cease of operations order after national officials learned of plans of an event with alcohol. While under the order, the chapter hosted an unsanctioned event that violated policies.

Matthew Richardson, director of the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life at West Virginia University, said the problem began in 2017 when the national organization instituted a policy of “substance-free” housing.

“There was significant push back from chapter members wanting to adhere to that policy,” he said. “They were talking about disaffiliating from the national organization to create a new group so they didn’t have to follow it.”

Richardson added alumni who moved into the Sigma Phi Epsilon house tried to stop the party,

“The alumni stopped it, but that obviously concerned the national headquarters,” he noted,

The West Virginia Beta Alumni, the Volunteer Corporation of Sigma Phi Epsilon and the university supported the decision to revoke the chapter.

Sigma Phi Epsilon CEO Brian Warren said members “repeatedly and knowingly” violated the law as well as policies on substance abuse and risk management.

“When the cultural issues within a chapter conflict with our values and are too deeply rooted to change, SigEp will act responsibly to ensure the safety of students and other members of the campus community,” he added.

