Chase involving stolen fire department vehicle ends in crash

A police chase involving a stolen fire department vehicle ended with a crash in Kanawha County Friday evening.

911 dispatchers say it happened along North Grapevine Road in Sissonville.

We're told the suspect stole a Charleston Fire Department pickup truck. The truck was being used to carry the department's dive gear while the other two trucks are out of service for maintenance.

Officers have the suspect in custody.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

