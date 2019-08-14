Chase suspect taken down by man with pressure washer hose

What was initially just a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a man getting taken down by a pressure washer hose in Kanawha County.

Troopers say they were on a police chase for roughly 10 minutes until the suspect crashed and took off.

They say they were trying to make a traffic stop on state Route 25 in Institute when the suspect turned around and sped off. They say he fled down Route 25 to Dunbar and got on the interstate where he later got off at the Virginia Street exit in Charleston.

After that, police were chasing the man all around the city’s West Side where he eventually crashed into a fence on Randolph Street.

Following the crash, the man got out and ran but was stopped by Chad Mitchell, a man with a pressure washer hose.

“And then they come across the road here chasing him and my buddy, he kind of shoulder blocked him and missed him,” Mitchell said. “And as he come by, I grabbed him with the power washer hose and pulled him down and they jumped on top of him.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but troopers say he does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

State police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time. They’re also investigating why the man ran in the first place.

