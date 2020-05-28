Chef Mee McCormick on Studio 3

Mee McCormick's Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding is vegan and gluten free.

Mee McCormick makes Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp cacao powder, or cocoa powder

2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup dairy-free milk (I love oat or coconut milk)

¼ cup chia seeds

Garnish:

Raspberries or strawberries

Instructions:

• In a medium-size bowl, add the cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, dairy-free milk, and chia seeds. Whisk together until all ingredients are combined.

• Leave the mixture in the bowl for 10 minutes, without stirring, for the chia seeds to gel. Then, whisk again making sure there are no chia clumps.

• Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator overnight, or a minimum of 4 hours.

• Remove the chocolate chia seed pudding from the fridge and stir together with a spoon. Serve into small dessert-sized glasses. Top with your favorite fruit, chocolate shavings, or other garnishes.

Click here to buy her new book, "My Pinewood Kitchen."