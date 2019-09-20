Chemical company laying off more than 50 employees

More than 50 chemical industry jobs will be leaving the Kanawha Valley by year's end.

According to Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper, the Chemours plant in Belle will be laying off more than 50 people.

Chemours will be laying off 57 employees by the end of the year. Chemours was formerly known as the DuPont Plant.

Carper said Friday that he is "heartbroken" by this announcement.

The layoffs are partially due to the Amines line product no longer being made in West Virginia. It is being made in the Gulf Coast instead.

