Chiefs shut down Henry, Titans game plan in AFC title game

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15), Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce celebrate after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 6:48 PM, Jan 19, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hoped to follow the same game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs that carried them to playoff wins in Baltimore and New England.

They gave the ball to running back Derrick Henry as much as possible.

The Chiefs instead held Henry to 69 yards and forced Ryan Tannehill to beat them through the air.

And while the Titans quarterback played well most of the game, he couldn't keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs in a 35-24 loss in the AFC championship game Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 