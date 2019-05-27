Child accidentally fires gun inside church gym

A Memphis man is facing charges after police say his gun was found by a child inside a church.

It happened Saturday at World Overcomers Church Family Center on Winchester Road.

The father of the child told police his son was getting a basketball when he saw the guns under the bleachers and picked it up.

The gun went off, but no one was injured.

Giovanni Dallas, 26, is now facing multiple charges including gun possession and reckless endangerment.

Dallas is expected in court Tuesday.

