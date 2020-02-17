Child dies in Jackson County, Ohio fire; another juvenile hurt

A child died Monday afternoon in a house fire in Glenroy that injured another juvenile, the Coalton Fire chief says.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. along Center Street.

The juvenile escaped with third-degree burns to the face and hands and was taken to Holzer Medical Center. The chief said the victim was expected to be flown to a hospital in Columbus.

The age of the child who died is unavailable at this time.

According to the chief, the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Jackson County Coroner are handling the investigation from this point.

Coalton Fire crews were first on the scene -- within seven minutes of receiving the call, the chief said. Crews from Wellston, Jackson and Hamden (located in Vinton County) provided mutual aid.

