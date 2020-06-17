Child flown to hospital after hit by vehicle
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
A child was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.
It happened about 8:30 at Page St. and Park St. in Middleport. Firefighters say when they got to the scene, the child was being cared for by an off-duty paramedic and a Middleport Police officer.
The child had visible injuries and was flown to a trauma center.
There's no word on the child's condition, age or the circumstances of the incident.