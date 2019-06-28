Child killed after crashing bike into SUV

A child is dead after deputies say he crashed his bicycle into a vehicle.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department responded to the accident around 7 p.m. Thursday. It happened on Mill Branch Road on Fenwick Mountain.

Investigators say the 10-year-old boy was riding his bike down a hill when he hit the side of a SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation. The child's name has not been released.

