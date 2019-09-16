Child safe following report of abduction

A child is safe after an abduction was reported Monday evening.

According to Boone County emergency dispatchers, the original call came in that a 2-year-old escaped out of a window of a home.

Later first responders learned that they were dealing with an abduction situation.

The child, according to dispatchers, was found in Logan County after an alert was put out for officers to be on the lookout for a specific car.

