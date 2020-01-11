Children find human remains in Jackson County, Ohio

Human remains were found Saturday morning at a home in Jackson County, Ohio.

Sheriff Tedd Frazier says a father called 911 just before 11:30 saying his children had found what looked like human bones.

No identification has been released on the remains.

Sheriff Frazier says the remains have been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner for autopsy and positive identification.

Investigators have closed off CH and D Road around Dixon Run Road until the scene has been cleared.

Sheriff Frazier says he is not going to speculate who the remains belong to.

