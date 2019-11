Coach Chris Lane was in Studio 3 to demonstrate Chinese Cupping.

Chinese Cupping can help treat chronic neck and lower back pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, cellulite, acne, and exercise induced muscle soreness (DOMS).

If you have any questions or want more information, you can reach out to Chris on his social media pages @coachchrislane, or email him at coachchrislane@gmail.com.