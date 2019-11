Chris Rankin was in Studio 3 to talk about his upcoming appearance at Ironton Wizardfest.

Chris Rankin will be at Ironton Wizardfest this weekend.

Rankin is best know for playing one of the Weasley brothers, Percy Weasley, in the Harry Potter films.

The Ironton Wizardfest is November 9th and 10th.

Click here to go irontonwizardfest.com.