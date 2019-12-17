(WSAZ) -- Katie and Sarah took Studio 3 on the road to Heritage Farm to check out their Christmas Village. The farm has activities for the whole family to do... including wagon rides, live music, a live nativity scene, decorating cookies, and more!
Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
Artisans at Heritage Farm
Winter Village and Dolls display
Wagon ride at Heritage Farm
Live music at Heritage Farm
Hands on at Heritage Farm
Santa's Make Shop at Heritage Farm
Live Nativity at Heritage Farm
Decorate your own cookie
Heritage Farm Vittles
Heritage Museum
Country Store at Heritage Farm
Goodnight from Heritage Farm
By Josie Fletcher |
Posted: Tue 3:59 PM, Dec 17, 2019