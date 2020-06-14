Future of town's Christmas lights tradition uncertain

For several years neighbors in Jackson, have had the opportunity to purchase Christmas decorations to have hung in town as a tribute to their loved ones.

But months ahead of schedule, the town's annual tradition has become a hot topic.

“It feels like that those of us who wanted to honor family members that have passed are getting slapped in the face and being told that the memory of our family doesn't matter to the city and to the council,” said Jackson resident Missy Radune.

Every year, the city of Jackson puts up Christmas decorations that serves as a memorial to family members.

Neighbors have been able to purchase decorations from the Chamber of Commerce for an asking price and a small fee, then the city handles the assembly year after year, but after a financial downturn in the area, the program is beginning to take a toll on the city's electric bill.

“We're in a very difficult financial situation as most small towns and the COVID has only made it worse,” Jackson Mayor Randy Evans said. “So council, we've been looking at anywhere we can make cuts and we have been making cuts. Some of the council decided that was another area we could cut.”

Multiple city council resolutions have been proposed to end the program and return the decorations to family members, but neighbors are hoping to find a compromise.

“I don't think there is one person that has purchased one of these lights who is not willing to assist in maintaining the lights,” Radune said.

A meeting will be held between community leaders and city officials to determine the fate of the decorations on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.