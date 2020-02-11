Mingo County Church gets two buses from donor after one burned

In December 2019 WSAZ reported that a church bus from Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church in Mingo County was stolen and found burned in Mingo County. CLICK HERE for more

The church is known in the area for picking up any children who wish to go to Sunday School or youth group services each week. And each week Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist makes a hot meal for children who attend their Monday evening youth group service. On Wednesdays, adults can ride the bus to church, open to anyone.

Without the bus, youth group leaders could not transport the children but almost three months later the church has since acquired two buses for children and churchgoers.

Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist received a call about donor from Barboursville wanting to give a white bus after reading the story.

The white bus was donated in December. As a result, the church only missed one week of youth group and Sunday school services. The donor also drove the bus to the Mingo County church.

Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist received five other calls from people willing to donate their bus to the church to keep the youth group going. A few weeks ago they acquired a red bus.

Jeremy Crabtree is one of the youth leaders WSAZ reached out Wednesday after finding out about the buses. Crabtree said they are now averaging around 50 children per week they transport -- 15 more than they had before.

"The devil took one and God gave us two," is Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist church's motto, according to Crabtree.