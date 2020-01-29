Church hosts special service for OLBH employees

In the wake of more than 1,000 employees losing their jobs when Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closes later this year, the ripple effects are being felt throughout the community.

One church in Russell decided to bring their community together Wednesday to unite in prayer as everyone comes to terms with the OLBH closure.

It's why one church in Russell decided to bring everyone together Wednesday to unite in prayer as everyone comes to terms with the closure.

"A number of folks of ours work over here at Our Lady of Bellefonte, so we had a need to deal with their hurting as well as the community's," said Pastor Ken Gowin at First Baptist Church in Russell.

More than 100 people came to the prayer service, which was aimed to pray for the families and communities that will be impacted the most by the closure.

"You could just feel the Holy Spirit here and as a community coming together, the answer is prayer, and it was just overwhelming for me," said OLBH employee Kathy Crance.

Employees told WSAZ they have turned to their faith a lot in the days after the closure, as they look for guidance and a sign for what is next.

"The very first thing we did before we even went to lunch that day was get a group prayer and we prayed to God Almighty to guide us," said OLBH employee Kathy Whitely.

"The fact of the matter is, I think the community coming together, people banding together is probably going to the best thing that comes out of this," said Pastor Gowin. "I know jobs have been lost, but I think a community blending together, I think that is a wonderful thing."

"To know that people support us and that they are lifting us up in prayer, lifting our community up in prayer, it meant a lot to see all those people here," Whitely added.

