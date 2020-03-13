Churches closing to prevent spread of illness

After much consideration, some churches are deciding to cancel services for this Sunday, March 15.

West Virginia

River Ridge Teays Valley, River Ridge Charleston

We will not be hosting in-person services at either of our campuses this Sunday, March 15. Instead, we encourage all of you to join us for our online services (9:15 & 11:00 for Teays Valley and 11:15 for Charleston) on Facebook and at riverridge.org.

B'nai Sholom Temple, Huntington

Board members have made the decision to close this Sunday's Temple Raffle to the Congregation and general public. The normal Raffle process will still be conducted this Sunday by the team of B'nai Sholom members who normally do this. The process will be carried out the same as always. The only difference is that there won't be a Gala with food and large crowd of people. All winners will be called on Sunday.

Ohio

