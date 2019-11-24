Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

There's a new addition to the family at the Cincinnati Zoo!

The calf was born Saturday, less than a week after its father, and beloved feature at the zoo, Kimba, passed away.

Zoo officials say the calf, who hasn't been named yet, is the 17th giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889.

The mother, Cece, carried the baby for 15 months and delivered in about an hour Saturday morning.

The calf stood within an hour after birth at six feet tall and started nursing soon after.

The Zoo says in 2018, giraffes were listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Officials say giraffe populations are suffering from habitat loss, trophy hunting, illegal poaching and war-stricken habitat.

