Cincinnati fugitive arrested in Boyd County, Ky.

A fugitive from the Cincinnati area was arrested in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, according to an arrest report from Montgomery County, Ohio.

Jerry W. Phillips, 40, was arrested Wednesday on Panola Street in Catlettsburg, according to the report.

Phillips has been released on a $1,000 bond. He was in custody in the Hamilton Detention Center in Cincinnati on a theft charge.

Ashland (Kentucky) Police Chief Todd Kelley says they were called by Cincinnati Police, asking if they could check to see if Phillips was at the Bluegrass Inn. They confirmed that he was, and Phillips was later arrested by APD officers.

Phillips is from New Boston, Ohio, Kelley says.