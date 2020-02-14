‘Cinderella’ premiered in theaters on this day in 1950

70 years ago, the only film known for having a lost glass slipper, a pumpkin turning into a carriage and having a fairy godmother premiered!

“Cinderella,” the classic tale of a woman finding Prince Charming at the ball is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Based on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault, it premiered in Boston theaters Feb. 15, 1950. It would later be released across the country Mar. 4 as a box office success. Millions would eventually purchase VHS tapes of “Cinderella” when Disney made it available in 1988.

Many years later, the classic film was followed by two sequels, “Cinderella II: Dreams Come True” (2002) and “Cinderella III: A Twist in Time” (2007). A live-action film released in 2015 was also one of the top-grossing films of the year.

Cinderella’s castle is a defining symbol for Magic Kingdom in Disney World. However, if you want to dine inside the castle at the park, you might be on the waiting list for quite some time!