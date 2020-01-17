Cinnamon Apples in Studio 3

(WSAZ) -- Cinnamon Apples ingredients:

1/4 cup butter
4 tart apples like Granny Smith (peeled, cored and sliced 1/4 inch thick)
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 cup cold water
1/2 cup brown sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Click here for the full recipe from ihearteating.com.

 