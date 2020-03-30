City cracks down on large gatherings amid COVID-19 crisis; citations and arrests possible

People in the City of Huntington who would like to report a large social gathering or nonessential business is being advised to call 911.

Mayor Steve Williams is reminding community members that, along with complaints of nonessential businesses, the Huntington Police Department will respond to and investigate complaints of large social gatherings that are in violation of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's executive stay-at-home order.

"The Huntington Police Department will enforce the order on any large social gatherings that are outside its scope to the fullest extent of the law, including the issuance of citations or arrests if necessary," Mayor Williams said.

"This is a crucial time when every single individual in our community plays a vital role in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Williams said. "That means staying at home and following the proper social distancing recommendations if you and/or your family members leave your home for any of the permitted purposes in Gov. Justice's order. We simply are not going to tolerate blatant disregard for the order. Doing so creates a pubic health hazard and not only places our community at risk, but it places at risk all of our health care professionals and first responders."