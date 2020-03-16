City of Barboursville announcing changes to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Village of Barboursville is announcing more changes in order to protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19.

Although there are no confirmed cases in West Virginia, the mayor says they are making the changes in an effort to make sure everyone is safe.

According to the mayor, the convention and visitors bureau will be closed to the public. City hall will also close to walk-ins.

The mayor says the Barboursville Community Center will also be closing. The village will be refunding reservations, however, he says they will not be booking any events until further notice.

The parks and recreation department will stay open, however, public restrooms and water fountains at the park will be closed.