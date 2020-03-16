City of Charleston and Kanawha Commission announce changes due to COVID-19

Starting Tuesday, the city of Charleston will have only essential personnel in place.

The city made that announcement Monday, saying all other personnel will be placed on administrative leave with pay.

Also, the Kanawha County Commission has authorized county employees to work from home or remotely, especially those impacted by the recent closure of public schools.

Commissioners are asking the public to limit visits to the Kanawha County Courthouse for only essential business. The public is asked to call first to 304.357.0101 or visit the county website (www.kanawha.us) to determine if any business can be conducted by phone or online.

Meanwhile, the Kanawha County Courthouse will remain open to the public during normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The commission said it will have funding in place to help offset overtime that may be required due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city also announced that, effective immediately, all public access to community and recreation centers will be limited to help slow the spread of the virus. This includes public access to all of City Hall, offices and common areas within the City Service Center, all fire stations, the Municipal Auditorium and the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The directive does not limit public access to city-owned parking garages or city-owned shelter facilities, such as the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter or the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center.

According to the city, the limited public access will last until at least March 30.

“In an abundance of caution, we are limiting access to all our City facilities in order to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release. “The City will continue to provide essential services to our constituents and put the health and safety of our Capital City at the forefront.”

Both city and county officials encourage residents to continue social distancing and frequent handwashing.

