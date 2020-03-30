City of Charleston issues COVID-19 call-to-action

To limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Charleston has issued a call-to-action outlining what activities are and are not acceptable.

Mayor Amy Goodwin said people should be staying home unless it is necessary to go to the grocery store or make other needed trips. She said those trips should not happen often.

"Nothing is more frustrating than to be mayor in a city and to watch these big parties that are happening on porches," Goodwin said.

She issued the Call-to-Action to drive the message home about the dangers of gathering in large crowds.

Goodwin said Charleston residents must practice more social distancing.

"Enough is enough. We have given clear guidance, we have allowed folks to space out, we are trying to make as many accommodations as humanly possible," the mayor said.

Under the Call-to-Action, the mayor uses three color codes: red for "avoid," yellow for "use caution," and green indicating an action is "safe to do."

"Do you want to take a look inside their ICU window and see where they are?" Goodwin said. "I think you will think again before hosting a large basketball party."

She encourages residents of all ages to step up and make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores such as Walmart and Lowe's have implemented a "one person per cart" rule to help keep the amount of people going into stores at a minimum.

In the Call-to-Action, Goodwin is asking people to avoid things like sleepovers and playdates while advising residents to use caution at grocery stores.

Things like taking a walk, doing yard work, and reading a book are all in the clear.

WSAZ's Amanda Barren asked West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the state's coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, about how people who violate these guidelines can be reported and held accountable.

'I think that is a really important issue," Marsh said. "We want to create social pressure from other people in our community to make people understand you're not just being selfish, you're potentially hurting other people."

Both Justice and Marsh said the answers start with you.

"If you're uncomfortable in doing this, then that's not wise; that's just plain not wise," Justice said. "A lot of people are uncomfortable all the time."

It's a sentiment echoed by Mayor Goodwin.

"You can call the health department, you can call Metro (911) but start a neighborhood watch, email, or a phone or a texting group that says you guys we have to look out for one another," Goodwin said.

Here is a list of the the actions on the Call-to-Action that Goodwin advises to avoid:

Group gatherings



Sleepovers



Playdates



Concerts



Theater outings



Athletic events



Crowded retail stores



Malls



Non-essential travel



Bars and restaurants

Here is a list of actions Goodwin said to use caution:

Visiting a grocery store



Picking up and delivery of food



Picking up medication



Playing tennis in a park



Essential travel



Visitors in your home



Mass transit

Here is a list of actions Goodwin said is safe: