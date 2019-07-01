City of Charleston open to letting businesses grow medical marijuana

City officials in Charleston say they’re open to letting businesses grow medical cannabis in the city.

They maintain that some of Charleston’s old vacant buildings can possibly be utilized for medical marijuana growers to grow crops in them.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said she hopes this would bring dozens of jobs and revenue to the Capital City.

"The way the state bill has been written, they have to be indoors, they have to have closed windows,” Goodwin said. “There's a lot of security around them so I think that should ease a lot of people’s concerns.”

City Council believes this would allow easier access for those prescribed medical marijuana in the area.

