City of Charleston starting first LGBTQ group

The city of Charleston on Thursday announced that it’s starting its first LGBTQ group to encourage inclusiveness for all people.

"We're working with members of this community from all over the city of Charleston to work on good policy,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said. “You know, it's one thing just to put up a banner, it's one thing to put a sticker on a wall, and it's quite another when you start making impactful policy changes."

According to a news release from the city, the group will work directly with Goodwin to offer recommendations and help develop LGBTQ-related policies and procedures in the city. The group will include representatives from the city, including the Charleston Police Department and City Council, as well as the general public.

Group members will meet monthly starting in June. Goals include an anti-bullying youth council and developing anti-bullying and harassment policies for city parks and recreation facilities. It also includes changes in city health care.

Members of the working group include: Kay Albright, Ashir Coillberg, Caitlin Cook, Jerry Comer, Chris Gosses, Jake Jarvis, Dr. Brad Marple, Ebony Matthews, Carling McManus, Jessi Redden, Natasha Stone, Tina Stinson, Barry Turley, and Billy Wolfe (chair).

"We know that we can do a lot better,” Wolfe said. So, some of the first things that we'll be looking at will be what the mayor was talking about. Anti-bullying campaigns for city programs, taking a long and in-depth look at the city's healthcare plan for city employees to make sure that it's LGBTQ inclusive."

