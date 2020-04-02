City of Charleston to temporarily suspend recycling services

The city of Charleston announced Thursday that it will temporarily suspend recycling services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials say it’s due to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority not accepting recyclable materials for processing. That’s where the city of Charleston takes its materials to be processed.

“This is a temporary situation for our recycling program,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release. “If you are able to store your recyclables for the time being, please do so. We will resume recycling operations as soon as we can.”

