City of Dunbar to introduce panhandling ordinance

The City of Dunbar will propose a panhandling ordinance at their upcoming City Council meeting on Monday evening.

The ordinance defines "panhandle" as an act "to directly or indirectly request money or anything of monetary value as a donation or in exchange for an item of little or no monetary value, which would cause a reasonable person to understand that the transaction constitutes a donation."

Panhandling on roadways and public areas in Dunbar will be made illegal unless a person receives a "Panhandling Permit" from the Dunbar City Clerk's Office. These permits will be valid for 24 hours and can be requested once every six months.

People who receive the permit must carry it and State photo identification during the time they panhandle.

If the ordinance passes, panhandling without the appropriate permit will be considered a misdemeanor offense. First time offenders will receive a fine of up to $100. Second time offenders will receive a fine of up to $300. Third time offenders will receive a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

Dunbar Mayor Bill Cunningham says he hopes to have the ordinances official by the end of January.